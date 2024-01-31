KPCTA, UoP organise ‘Grand peace fair’

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), in collaboration with the Department of International Relations at Peshawar University and the International Relations Students Association, organised a two-day “Grand Peace Fair” on Tuesday. The event aimed to orient the youth of the province towards diversity, promote peace and harmony, and project a positive image of the province and the merged areas. Caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts, Amir Abdullah, and Brigadier Tashfeen attended the event as Chief Guests. The President of IRSA, Ahmad Ali Khan, and the Incharge of IRSA, Dr. Khurshid, were also present on the occasion.

On the first day, a panel discussion on peace was arranged and moderated by Dr. Sami Raza. The panel included Caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts Amir Abdullah, Prof Dr. Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardi, Senior Journalist Mushtaq Yusufzai, Dr. Amir Raza, and Senior Journalist Shams Mohammad. The participants discussed the situation in the merged districts and elsewhere in the country.

The panel discussion emphasized that the establishment of peace is vital for the growth of a healthy society, and every member of society must endeavour to achieve this objective without considering petty interests and differences. Participants highlighted the need for a true analysis of any situation and making the right decisions, ignoring speculations and rumours. They mentioned that holding such events would help counter negative narratives, change the mindset of people, and project a softer image of the province and the newly merged districts.

On the occasion, the students of newly merged districts showcased the artefacts of their respective districts, including Hujra, depicting the culture of tribal areas. Food stalls were also established by students. Various cultural musical events, including traditional Waziri Attan dances, were arranged by KPCTA. The instrumentalists from the newly merged districts enthralled the participants with their performance.