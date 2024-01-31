Wednesday, January 31, 2024
LESCO establishes Anti-Electricity Theft Cell

Agencies
January 31, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Opinions, Columns, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Electric Sup­ply Company (LESCO) has established Anti-Electricity Theft Cell to monitor the activi­ties related to the ongoing anti-electricity theft campaign round the clock. The com­pany’s spokesman told media here Tuesday that the cell has been established on the directive of the Chief Executive Officer En­gineer Shahid Haider. He added that the of­ficers including Manager (M&S) Zulfiqar Ali Baloch, Manager (S&I) Anwar Watto, Man­ager (CMU) Rai Masood Kharl and Deputy Manager (SI) Nauman Malhi would steer the function of the cell under the supervi­sion of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar.

Agencies

