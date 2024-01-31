LHC orders Elahi to contest on 'donkey cart' symbol

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of election symbol 'peacock' and ordered to contest on 'donkey cart' symbol.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan announced the verdict on Elahi's petition.

The Election Commission lawyer said that form 33 was issued on January 13 in which the names of Parvez Elahi and Qaisara Elahi were not mentioned. Parvaiz Elahi's name was included in form 33 after his nomination papers were approved in January.

The ECP lawyer said Qaisara Elahi got a 'tricycle' symbol while Pervez Elahi got a 'donkey cart' as an election symbol. Moreover, ballot papers have been printed.



Parvez Elahi's lawyer said they moved the Returning Officer on January 26 for new electoral symbol, but he was not ready to take the application. According to the Election Commission Act, the candidate should get the election symbol of his choice, he said.

Elahi's counsel said that the District Returning Officer has no legal authority to issue election symbol.

Later, after hearing the arguments, the court dismissed Elahi's request.

In the judgement, the court said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will contest the election on the symbol of the 'donkey cart'.