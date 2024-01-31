Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC orders Parvez Elahi to contest on 'donkey cart' symbol

LHC orders Parvez Elahi to contest on 'donkey cart' symbol
Web Desk
6:29 PM | January 31, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of election symbol 'peacock' and ordered to contest on 'donkey cart' symbol.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan announced the verdict on Elahi's petition.

The Election Commission lawyer said that form 33 was issued on January 13 in which the names of Parvez Elahi and Qaisara Elahi were not mentioned. Parvaiz Elahi's name was included in form 33 after his nomination papers were approved in January.

The ECP lawyer said Qaisara Elahi got a 'tricycle' symbol while Pervez Elahi got a 'donkey cart' as an election symbol. Moreover, ballot papers have been printed.

Parvez Elahi's lawyer said they moved the Returning Officer on January 26 for new electoral symbol, but he was not ready to take the application. According to the Election Commission Act, the candidate should get the election symbol of his choice, he said.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706688515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024