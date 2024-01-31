LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi’s petition

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition, filed by for­mer chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of ‘peacock’ elec­toral symbol, on conclusion of arguments by the parties. The single bench compris­ing Justice Shahid Bilal Has­san heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab. During the proceed­ings, the petitioner’s coun­sel argued that his client was contesting election from pro­vincial assembly constituen­cy PP-32. He submitted that an application was filed for allotment of a peacock elec­toral symbol but the return­ing officer refused to accept the application and allot­ted a donkey-cart elector­al symbol to his client. He pleaded with the court to is­sue directions for allotment of peacock electoral symbol. However, the counsel for the Election Commission argued that the commission had no­tified that the electoral sym­bols would not be changed. He submitted that the ballot papers had been printed and it was not possible to print them again. If the symbols were changed then the elec­tion would not be possible in such constituencies on Feb­ruary 8, he added. He further submitted that the petitioner might have approached the returning officer with a de­lay for change of the symbol.