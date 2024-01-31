Light rain in Lahore turns weather cold

Light rain in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Wednesday turned the weather cold. The rain also brought the level of fog in Lahore considerably down.

Rain broke the spell of extremely dry weather in the city. However, it also caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

According to details, rain was reported from Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Paniwala Talab, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, Gulshan Ravi and other parts of the city.

On the other hand, Met Office has predicted more rain in the city during next 24 hours.

