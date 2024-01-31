Madad Ali acknowledges PCE’s role in bridging public & private education sector gap

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has acknowledged the significant role played by Pakistan Chamber of Education (PCE) in bridging the gap between the government and the private education sector. Speaking during a meeting with delegation of PCE led by its President, Haji Ashfaq Ahmed Warraich which called on him here on Tuesday, the minister said that PCE had played a remarkable role in minimizing the number of out of school children. Acknowledging the positive feedback from the PCE, Madad Ali Sindhi said that these suggestions will be forwarded to the provinces in the next IPEMC. The minister was briefed about the problem of unscheduled holidays in the provinces which has led to reduction of the academic days of the schools. He was told that the academic calendar year needed to be revised in such a way that the effects of climate change were addressed. The minister was briefed that due to climate change the weather of different areas was affected differently. For example, the smog hit areas are near the Lahore and Gujranwala districts. Hence, due to fog and smog in these areas, the entire province should not be shut down.