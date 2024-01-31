Madad Ali acknowledges PCE’s role in bridging public & private education sector gap

ISLAMABAD - Care­taker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has acknowledged the sig­nificant role played by Paki­stan Chamber of Education (PCE) in bridging the gap be­tween the government and the private education sector. Speaking during a meeting with delegation of PCE led by its President, Haji Ash­faq Ahmed Warraich which called on him here on Tues­day, the minister said that PCE had played a remarkable role in minimizing the num­ber of out of school children. Acknowledging the positive feedback from the PCE, Ma­dad Ali Sindhi said that these suggestions will be forward­ed to the provinces in the next IPEMC. The minister was briefed about the prob­lem of unscheduled holidays in the provinces which has led to reduction of the aca­demic days of the schools. He was told that the academic calendar year needed to be revised in such a way that the effects of climate change were addressed. The minis­ter was briefed that due to climate change the weather of different areas was affect­ed differently. For example, the smog hit areas are near the Lahore and Gujranwala districts. Hence, due to fog and smog in these areas, the entire province should not be shut down.