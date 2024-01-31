Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Madad Ali acknowledges PCE’s role in bridging public & private education sector gap

INP
January 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Care­taker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi has acknowledged the sig­nificant role played by Paki­stan Chamber of Education (PCE) in bridging the gap be­tween the government and the private education sector. Speaking during a meeting with delegation of PCE led by its President, Haji Ash­faq Ahmed Warraich which called on him here on Tues­day, the minister said that PCE had played a remarkable role in minimizing the num­ber of out of school children. Acknowledging the positive feedback from the PCE, Ma­dad Ali Sindhi said that these suggestions will be forward­ed to the provinces in the next IPEMC. The minister was briefed about the prob­lem of unscheduled holidays in the provinces which has led to reduction of the aca­demic days of the schools. He was told that the academic calendar year needed to be revised in such a way that the effects of climate change were addressed. The minis­ter was briefed that due to climate change the weather of different areas was affect­ed differently. For example, the smog hit areas are near the Lahore and Gujranwala districts. Hence, due to fog and smog in these areas, the entire province should not be shut down.

INP

