Maryam continues to fire salvos at embattled PTI founder

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday took jibe at the embattled PTI founder who, she said, spread evil in the country.

Speaking to constituents in Narowal, she applauded the large crowd that gathered over there. She said she was eagerly waiting for her visit to Narowal.

She said many conspiracies were hatched against Nawaz Sharif, asking what injustice did not happen to him.



She claimed, “One by one all the enemies of Nawaz Sharif are getting exposed as today people see all cases against the PML-N supremo as just conspiracies to keep him out of power.”

Speaking about Bushra Bibi, she said she was not elated about the arrest of the former premier's wife. She, however, recalled the time when she had spent time in prison emphasising she too was someone's wife.

“The PML-N has not seen as much relief as they (PTI) are getting from courts today,” she claimed.