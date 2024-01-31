Minister for Energy inaugurates Oil, Gas & Minerals Career Expo

Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali inaugurated the first-ever national level "Fuelling Futures Career Expo-2024" in Islamabad today.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said basically, the expo has been planned for students to explore career opportunities with energy and minerals, being showcased by respective companies in the expo.

The Minister highlighted Pakistan is energy deficient and an oil importer country and there are a lot of opportunities to convert the energy deficiency into surplus one.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and CEO PPL Imran Abbasi thanked the participating companies and universities for making the two-day expo a success.

He said the platform provides an opportunity to students to interact with leaders of the energy and minerals industry and to learn from their experiences with the view to selecting, pursuing careers in oil, gas and mineral sector.

The two-day Career Expo was organized by the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division in collaboration with Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

The Expo witnessed an overwhelming attendance of students, faculty members and representatives of different companies.