Moonis Elahi declared PO for evading law

LAHORE - A special court on Tuesday declared Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi a “pro­claimed offender” for his continued absence from proceedings in a money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The former federal minister, who fled the country in December 2022, is facing multiple cases of cor­ruption and money laundering registered against him by the FIA, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Lahore’s Central Special Court judge Tan­veer Ahmed Sheikh also issued a permanent arrest warrant for Moonis, while making the declaration.

“The accused has gone into hiding by design. FIA can take measures of Moonis’s arrest by reaching out to [International Criminal Police Organisation] Interpol,” the judge stated.

Reacting to the development, Moonis denied the charges in a post on microblogging site X. “The case in which the FIA has again written to the Interpol, alleges that my friend established an offshore com­pany for my and my father’s money laundering. They are so incompetent that the company they are linking us with was established when my and my friend’s age was three [year],” he said.