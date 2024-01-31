Motorcycle-truck collision claims woman’s life in Karachi

KARACHI - A woman was killed and her husband sustained critical injuries when the motorcycle was struck by a recklessly driven truck near Water Pump Flyover Karachi. According to police, the rescue teams, swiftly responded to the scene and trans­ported the deceased and her injured husband to the hospital for further medical attention, said a private news channel on Tuesday.

MAN KILLS DAUGHTER, YOUTH FOR HONOUR IN JACOBABAD

A pitiless man shot dead two people including his daughter for honour and escaped the scene of crime here, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Goth Akbar Jakhrani of Jacobabad where an ac­cused Akbar Jakhrani killed his young daughter and another youth over suspicion of having illicit relations. The culprit vanish the body of daughter and escaped after committing dual murder. The body of youth was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest.