Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Murder convict awarded capital punishment in Attock

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2024
ATTOCK   -   Additional Sessions Judge Attock Shaukat Ali has awarded capital punishment to a murder convict Awais and also imposed a fine worth Rs 1.5 million. The convict had shot dead Haidar Ali Shah r/o village Saidan over old enmity in 2019. Similarly, Additional Sessions Judge Pindigheb Muhammad Qamar Zaman has awarded ten years imprisonment and Rs one lac fine to a drug smuggler Waqar Ashraf. On the other hand, Hasanabdal police have arrested Ahsan Jahangir for his alleged involvement in snatching cell phones, cash and motorcycle while his two accomplices will soon be arrested. On the other hand, an unknown assailant shot dead a woman in Fatehjang city and escaped. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted her dead body to hospital.

