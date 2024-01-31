NA- 124: PML-N candidate enjoys advantage over his opponents

LAHORE - Lahore’s National Assembly constituency NA-124 seems a one sided contest as Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz has fielded a dependable and strong candidate from this seat.
Political contenders from various political parties are trying to rally support for upcoming polls to secure national and provincial assembly membership from this area. The NA-124 constituency with three allied provincial assembly constituencies including PP-163, PP-164 and PP-159, comprises diverse localities such as Nisther Colony, Katcha UC, Bagrian UC, Chandrai, Attari Saroba, Sitara Colony, Bullard, Gajumata, Nagdar and tehsils of Model Town and Raiwind. This year’s election in NA-124 is further complicated by the presence of three allied constituencies PP-163, PP-159, and PP-164 each with its own set of key matchups. The PML-N has again fielded Rana Mubashar Iqbal as its candidate from NA-124. He will be contesting against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zameer Jhedu advocate, Jamat - e- Islami’s Muhammad Javed and Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s Irfan Ali Bhatti. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party has opted not to field any National Assembly candidate from this constituency.
In provincial assembly constituency PP-163, PTI’s legal counsel Azeem Ullah Khan is set to face off against PML-N’s Imran Javed. The contest in PP-159 will mark PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz competing against PTI’s Mahar Sharafat Ali and PPP’s Syed Omar Sharif Bokhari. Meanwhile, in PP-164, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will contest against PTI’s Yousaf Mayo and PPP’s Ghulam Mustafa.
During 2018 electoral battle, the total number of polled votes were 144,631 reflecting a 53 percent turnout. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 270,783. Of total polled votes, 59 percent were male voters, and 43 percent were female voters. Rana Mubashar Iqbal had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar in 2018 elections.