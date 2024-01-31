NA- 124: PML-N candidate enjoys advantage over his opponents

LAHORE - Lahore’s National Assembly con­stituency NA-124 seems a one sided contest as Pakistan Mus­lim League – Nawaz has fielded a dependable and strong candidate from this seat.

Political con­tenders from various political parties are try­ing to rally support for upcom­ing polls to secure national and provincial assembly member­ship from this area. The NA-124 constituency with three allied provincial assembly constitu­encies including PP-163, PP-164 and PP-159, comprises di­verse localities such as Nisther Colony, Katcha UC, Bagrian UC, Chandrai, Attari Saroba, Sitara Colony, Bullard, Gajumata, Nag­dar and tehsils of Model Town and Raiwind. This year’s elec­tion in NA-124 is further com­plicated by the presence of three allied constituencies PP-163, PP-159, and PP-164 each with its own set of key match­ups. The PML-N has again field­ed Rana Mubashar Iqbal as its candidate from NA-124. He will be contesting against Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zameer Jhedu advocate, Jamat - e- Isla­mi’s Muhammad Javed and Teh­reek-e-Labbaik’s Irfan Ali Bhat­ti. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party has opted not to field any National Assembly candidate from this constituency.

In provincial assembly constit­uency PP-163, PTI’s legal coun­sel Azeem Ullah Khan is set to face off against PML-N’s Imran Javed. The contest in PP-159 will mark PML-N chief organ­iser Maryam Nawaz compet­ing against PTI’s Mahar Sharafat Ali and PPP’s Syed Omar Sharif Bokhari. Meanwhile, in PP-164, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will contest against PTI’s Yousaf Mayo and PPP’s Ghulam Mustafa.

During 2018 electoral battle, the total number of polled votes were 144,631 reflecting a 53 percent turnout. The number of registered voters in this constit­uency is 270,783. Of total polled votes, 59 percent were male vot­ers, and 43 percent were female voters. Rana Mubashar Iqbal had defeated Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s Malik Zaheer Ab­bas Khokhar in 2018 elections.