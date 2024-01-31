Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NA Speaker launches web portal for PRA

6:37 PM | January 31, 2024
Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) of Pakistan's web portal was launched in Islamabad today.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf launched the portal www.prapakistan.org by pressing the button.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Pervez Ashraf congratulated the PRA leadership and members. He said provision of all facilities to the Parliament's Press Gallery is his priority.

The Speaker said it is need of the hour to bring innovation to the House proceedings and making the parliament paperless.

President PRA Usman Khan, Secretary Naveed Akbar, Senior Vice President Ahmed Nawaz Khan, Secretary Information Javed Hussain and other members of the governing bodies thanked the Speaker for his support.

Under the current leadership, the PRA is heading towards complete automation.

