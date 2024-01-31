Wednesday, January 31, 2024
No compromise on security, stability of country: JUI

January 31, 2024
QUETTA  -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) nominated candidate for constituency PB- 40, Maulana Rahimuddin Ad­vocate on Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on the security and stability of this coun­try. He expressed these views while addressing at public gathering organized in connection with the election campaign. The election drive started in dif­ferent areas include Chiltan Raisani, Hazar Ganji, Killi Khizan, Killi Muslimabad, Akhtar Abad, Hazar Town, Kharot Abad, Pashtun Bagh and Khizi Chowk. He said that under a well-thought plan, the situa­tion in Balochistan was being worsened. The enemy powers were using different tactics to sabotage the peace of this country. The security agencies are re­sponsible to take measures to protect the life and property of the masses. The JUI nominated candi­date for provincial assembly Maulana Rahimuddin Advocate said that his party always made efforts to foil conspiracies hatched against the nation.

