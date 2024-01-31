Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

North Korea fires ‘several’ cruise missiles

Agencies
January 31, 2024
International, Newspaper

SEOUL   -  North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the waters off its west coast on Tuesday, Seoul’s mil­itary said, the latest in a string of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang this year.

South Korea’s military “detected several un­known cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (2200 GMT)”, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies “are conducting a detailed analysis,” the JCS said. “Our military is cooperating closely with the U.S. while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely monitoring North Korea’s activities,” it added. Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic mis­siles, making them harder to detect and intercept.

Recent months have seen a sharp deterioration in ties between the two Koreas, with both sides jet­tisoning key tension-reducing agreements, ramp­ing up frontier security, and conducting live-fire drills along the border.

Economy - Anxious Moments

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024