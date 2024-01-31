North Korea fires ‘several’ cruise missiles

SEOUL - North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the waters off its west coast on Tuesday, Seoul’s mil­itary said, the latest in a string of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang this year.

South Korea’s military “detected several un­known cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (2200 GMT)”, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies “are conducting a detailed analysis,” the JCS said. “Our military is cooperating closely with the U.S. while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely monitoring North Korea’s activities,” it added. Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic mis­siles, making them harder to detect and intercept.

Recent months have seen a sharp deterioration in ties between the two Koreas, with both sides jet­tisoning key tension-reducing agreements, ramp­ing up frontier security, and conducting live-fire drills along the border.