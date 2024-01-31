Painting and Computer Poster Competition titled “Empower Women - Empower Pakistan” held at ICG, F-6/2

ISLAMABAD - The International Governance and Sustainability Institute (IG-SI) in collaboration with Federal Di­rectorate of Education organized a Painting and Computer Poster Competition at Islamabad Col­lege for Girls F-6/2 on Tuesday. The event, titled “Empower Women - Empower Pakistan,” aimed to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, with a special focus on Gender Equality and women’s empowerment.

The event witnessed the active participation of 34 students from 17 colleges across Islamabad.

The competition not only celebrated the rich history of painting but also recognized the modern trend of computer-based poster making, showcas­ing the diverse ways in which art can be expressed. Painting, being an ancient form of artistic expres­sion, has evolved over millennia.

From the early paintings by Neanderthals to the sophisticated works of contemporary artists, the power of colors to evoke emotions remains a constant. In the current digital age, young artists harness the capabilities of computers to create visually stunning and impactful posters, blending traditional art with modern techniques.

Founding Director and CEO of IG-SI, Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri addressed the gathering, emphasizing the underutilization of nearly half of the population in Pakistan. Quoting the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Report 2023, he expressed concern about Pakistan ranking 142 out of 146 countries in gender equality. Dr. Temuri outlined both local and international efforts, especially within the police force, to empower women and bridge the gender gap. Highlighting the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Dr. Temuri stressed the importance of SDG-5, which focuses on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He advocated for comprehensive strategies, in­cluding education, economic participation, and technological empowerment, to create an inclu­sive and supportive environment. A law enforce­ment and gender expert at IG-SI, Ms. Helena Iqbal Saeed echoed the importance of education and economic participation.

She urged women to break free from gender stereotypes, pursue their interests, and excel in their careers despite challenges. Director of Op­erations at IG-SI, Ms. Esin Gulsen delivered a video message, extending greetings to participants from Turkiye. She emphasized the crucial role of women empowerment in Pakistan and motivated young students to empower their beliefs and contribute to the progress of the nation.