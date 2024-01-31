Pak-KSA agree to increase bilateral economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan and Kingdom of Saudi Ara­bia on Tuesday agreed for in­creasing bilateral economic and trade relations to enhance the business integration between the two countries. Saudi Am­bassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkii met with Caretaker Min­ister for Interior and Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz here to negotiate bilateral economic cooperation. In the meeting, the interior secretary, commerce secretary and other high officials were also present. In the meeting, it was agreed to further develop Pak-Saudi business-to-business relations and start negotiations for searching new business av­enues. Meanwhile, on the oc­casion, Dr Gohar Ejaz said that Saudi industrialists could get benefit from investment oppor­tunities in the steel and petro­chemical industry in Pakistan. He said that the government was taking steps to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the Infor­mation Technology (IT) sector. The minister said the northern regions of Pakistan were rich in natural beauty. He said that investing in luxury resorts in these areas could be beneficial for both the countries.