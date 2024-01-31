Pak security forces swiftly crush RAW-funded terror move in Mach

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan faced a cowardly at­tack by terrorists in the Mach region of Balochistan, with al­leged involvement of India’s in­telligence agency RAW. The re­sponsibility for this attack was swiftly claimed by the Baloch­istan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned organization spon­sored and funded by India.

High placed sources told this scribe that a prompt action by security forces thwarted the at­tack, forcing the terrorists to re­treat. During the militants’ as­sault, RAW-linked social media accounts initiated a propaganda campaign on social media, being the first to release news about the attack.

This strongly indicates that Indian social media ac­counts had prior knowledge of the assault on Mach. India, through RAW-linked social me­dia accounts, is consistently promoting unrest and spread­ing propaganda in Pakistan.

Just days ago, Pakistan had ex­posed Indian operatives involved in the killing of Pakistani citizens through RAW’s so­cial media accounts, celebrating their ter­rorist activities. The In­dian operatives, Ashok Ku­mar Anand and Yogesh Kumar Barah, were directly involved through a third country in the murders of Shahid Latif in Si­alkot and Muhammad Riaz in Rawalakot. Surprisingly, on the day of these Pakistani citizens’ murder, RAW-linked social me­dia accounts had confirmed the news of their deaths.

India’s secretive agency RAW is playing a role in a global ter­rorist network. Last year’s as­sassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Cana­da is part of the same pattern. While India has engaged in vari­ous killings in Pakistan and oth­er countries, through its prox­ies network, Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies are vigilant in responding to the Indian terrorism, ensuring the safety of its citizens. These acts of India are persistent vio­lations of international laws, in­cluding Article 3 of the Univer­sal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and Article 2 (4) of the International Covenant of Civ­il and Political Rights (ICCPR), and demand an urgent glob­al action to control the Indian state-sponsored terrorism.