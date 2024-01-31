Pak security forces swiftly crush RAW-funded terror move in Mach

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan faced a cowardly attack by terrorists in the Mach region of Balochistan, with alleged involvement of India’s intelligence agency RAW. The responsibility for this attack was swiftly claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned organization sponsored and funded by India.
High placed sources told this scribe that a prompt action by security forces thwarted the attack, forcing the terrorists to retreat. During the militants’ assault, RAW-linked social media accounts initiated a propaganda campaign on social media, being the first to release news about the attack.
This strongly indicates that Indian social media accounts had prior knowledge of the assault on Mach. India, through RAW-linked social media accounts, is consistently promoting unrest and spreading propaganda in Pakistan.
Just days ago, Pakistan had exposed Indian operatives involved in the killing of Pakistani citizens through RAW’s social media accounts, celebrating their terrorist activities. The Indian operatives, Ashok Kumar Anand and Yogesh Kumar Barah, were directly involved through a third country in the murders of Shahid Latif in Sialkot and Muhammad Riaz in Rawalakot. Surprisingly, on the day of these Pakistani citizens’ murder, RAW-linked social media accounts had confirmed the news of their deaths.
India’s secretive agency RAW is playing a role in a global terrorist network. Last year’s assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada is part of the same pattern. While India has engaged in various killings in Pakistan and other countries, through its proxies network, Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies are vigilant in responding to the Indian terrorism, ensuring the safety of its citizens. These acts of India are persistent violations of international laws, including Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and Article 2 (4) of the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and demand an urgent global action to control the Indian state-sponsored terrorism.