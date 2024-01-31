Pakistan avoid Ireland scare to stay unbeaten in ICC U19 World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM - Ahmad Hassan’s unbeaten half-century lifted Pakistan to avoid an upset defeat from Ireland in the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. Put into bat first, Ireland reg­istered 181 runs on the board despite John McNally’s half-century before bun­dling out in the 49th over. Ireland had a disastrous start to their innings as they were six down with just 63 runs on the board in 23.2 overs. All-rounder Harry Dyer then joined John McNally in the middle and attempted to anchor the in­nings with a gutsy partnership. The pair added 65 runs for the seventh wicket before Dyer fell victim to Haroon Arshad in the 37th over. He scored 31 off 41 de­liveries, hitting two boundaries.

Meanwhile, McNally stood his ground firm and kept the scoreboard ticking until Ali Raza castled him in the 45th over. McNally top-scored for Ire­land with an 81-ball 53, laced up with two boundaries. Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan U19 with his 3/31, followed by Amir Has­san, Ali Raza and Ahmad Hassan, who bagged two each.

In return, Pakistan chased down the 182-run target for the loss of seven wickets and 38 balls to spare. The for­mer champions had hiccups at the start of the pursuit as they lost their in-form openers Shahzaib Khan (11) and Shamyl Hussain (7) cheaply with just 26 runs on the board in 5.5 overs. Skipper Saad Baig (25) then put together a crucial 47-run partnership for the third wicket with Azan Awais (21) but perished in quick succession.

Ubaid Shah had a brief stay at the crease as he could score eight before walking back to the dugout in the 24th over as Pakistan slipped to 96/5. Ha­roon Arshad and Ahmad settled things down with a 63-run partnership and put the Green Shirts in touching dis­tance to their fourth consecutive vic­tory on the trot in the ongoing U19 World Cup. But Ireland hit back with two quick wickets – Arshad (25) and Arafat Minhas (3) and reduced Pakistan to 162/7, needing a further 20.

However, Pakistan’s mainstay with the bat Ahmad Hassan remained un­fazed and displayed nerves of steel in the crunch situation. He partnered strongly with Ali Asfand (9) and made sure there were no hiccups in steering his side over the line. Ahmad remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 57. His 72- ball knock featured seven boundaries.

Harry Dyer led the bowling charge for Ireland with a four-fer while Reuben Wil­son, Oliver Riley and Jordan Neill struck out a batter apiece. Pakistan remained second in Group 1 of the Super Sixes Stage of the U19 World Cup, trailing be­hind India on net run-rate difference.