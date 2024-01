KABUL - As the representatives from 10 re­gional countries gathered here for a Regional Coun­tries Conference on Afghani­stan, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to peace and prosperity in the war-torn country. The conference ti­tled “Afghanistan’s Regional Cooperation Initiative” was hosted by the Afghan care­taker government. The inter­national event was attended by diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, China, Iran, Uzbeki­stan, Turkmenistan, Kazakh­stan, Turkey and Indonesia.