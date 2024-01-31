Pakistan earns $382.92m by exporting transport services in 5 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $382.925 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows an in­crease of 7.28 percent as compared to $356.949 million earned through the provision of services during the cor­responding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Sta­tistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services wit­nessed an increase of 38.19 percent, going up from $74.970 million last year to $103.600 million during the months under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 62.22 percent from $60.960 million last year to $23.030 million whereas the exports of other sea trans­port services however increased by 475.09 percent from $14.010 million to $80.570 million current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air trans­port witnessed a nominal decline of 2.15 percent going down from $273.019 million last year to $267.145 million during July-November 2023.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services de­creased by 5.19 percent, from $180.080 million to $170.730 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 7.05 percent, from $ 13.760 million to $ 14.730 million, in addition, the ex­port of other air transport services also rose by 3.16 percent from $79.179 mil­lion to $81.685 million. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services dur­ing the months under review witnessed a growth of 75 percent going up from $5.520 million to $9.660 million dur­ing this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 13.47 percent from $1.930 million to $1.670 million, while the export of postal and courier services also dipped by 26.74 percent, from $3.440 million to $2.520 million, the data revealed.