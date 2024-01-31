Pakistan improved its ranking on global corruption index under Shehbaz’s rule: TI

Pakistan ranks 133rd out of 180 countries, overall score jumps to 29 out of 100 on CPI | TI says strong judicial oversight in Pakistan helps to keep govt in check.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s ranking on the Trans­parency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) improved during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government in 2023. The improvement in rank­ing reflects that the menace of cor­ruption subsided during the brief stint of Shehbaz Sharif-led govern­ment compared to his rival Imran Khan’s 2018-2022 tenure.

As per the analysis of the TI’s pre­vious reports, corruption in Paki­stan has been on the rise since 2018.

The TI’s 2022 CPI report on glob­al corruption also found Pakistan under Shehbaz-Imran’s shared rule as more corrupt than before. The decline of Pakistan’s ranking on the global corruption index under the PTI’s rule was contradictory to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s pledge to eliminate corrup­tion from the country. According to a TI 2023 report released on Tues­day, Pakistan was ranked 133 out of 180 countries while its overall score jumped to 29 out of 100.

The previous report ranked Paki­stan at 140 while the country’s over­all score fell to 27 in the same year — the lowest since 2012.

However, this year’s report shows Pakistan’s score on CPI 2023 has im­proved by 2 points from 27 to 29 and the country’s rank has improved by 7 positions from 140 in CPI 2022 to 133 in the latest rankings.

The report noted that although Pa­kistan grapples with debt burdens and ensuing political instability, the strong judicial oversight helps to keep the government in check. “The Supreme Court of Pakistan strength­ened citizens’ right to information by expanding this right under Article 19A of its Constitution to previously restricted institutions,” it added.

Reacting to the report, PML-N said after 4 years of utter corruption un­der Imran Khan’s rule, Pakistan “man­aged to curb this nuisance in the coun­try when Shehbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister.” Justice (retd) Zia Per­wez, chair of Transparency Interna­tional Pakistan, termed the improve­ment encouraging, saying that the improvement is a result of anti-cor­ruption efforts taken by different pil­lars of the state. “The government pol­icies aimed at better governance and effective enforcement of the laws are expected to yield positive results in the future,” he added in a statement. The TI Pakistan chief said Transpar­ency International called on govern­ments to give justice systems the independence, resources and trans­parency needed to effectively punish all corruption offences and provide checks and balances on power.