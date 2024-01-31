Pakistan thrash Australia in FIH Hockey5s World Cup

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan defeated Australia by 11-3 in a one-sided encounter in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup at Muscat, Oman. Accord­ing to the details, for Paki­stan, Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored five goals including a hat-trick while Ghazanfar Ali and Za­karia Hayat scored two goals each. Murtaza Yaqub and Ar­shad Liaquat scored one goal each. Pakistan hockey team management includes head coach Olympian Shakeel Ab­basi, manager Dilawar Hus­sain while Waqas Mahmood as physiotherapist and Jun­aid Akhtar as video operator. Pakistan team would play the 9th and 10th position match of the event today (Wednesday) against the winners from teams of Swit­zerland and New Zealand.