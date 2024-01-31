Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan thrash Australia in FIH Hockey5s World Cup

APP
January 31, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan defeated Australia by 11-3 in a one-sided encounter in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup at Muscat, Oman. Accord­ing to the details, for Paki­stan, Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored five goals including a hat-trick while Ghazanfar Ali and Za­karia Hayat scored two goals each. Murtaza Yaqub and Ar­shad Liaquat scored one goal each. Pakistan hockey team management includes head coach Olympian Shakeel Ab­basi, manager Dilawar Hus­sain while Waqas Mahmood as physiotherapist and Jun­aid Akhtar as video operator. Pakistan team would play the 9th and 10th position match of the event today (Wednesday) against the winners from teams of Swit­zerland and New Zealand. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024