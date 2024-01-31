The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911 re­mains a tragic milestone in American indus­trial history. On March 25, 146 garment work­ers, mostly immigrant women, lost their lives in a horrific blaze at the factory in New York City. The di­saster exposed the deplorable working conditions, as locked exit doors and inadequate fire safety mea­sures contributed to the high casualty toll. The event catalysed significant labour reforms, spurring the implementation of workplace safety regulations and the establishment of workers’ rights. The Trian­gle fire ignited a collective demand for change, leav­ing an indelible mark on the labour movement and shaping modern workplace standards.