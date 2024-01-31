Wednesday, January 31, 2024
“There is dignity in labor. We are not here to work, but to be happy through our work.” –Swami Vivekananda

January 31, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911 re­mains a tragic milestone in American indus­trial history. On March 25, 146 garment work­ers, mostly immigrant women, lost their lives in a horrific blaze at the factory in New York City. The di­saster exposed the deplorable working conditions, as locked exit doors and inadequate fire safety mea­sures contributed to the high casualty toll. The event catalysed significant labour reforms, spurring the implementation of workplace safety regulations and the establishment of workers’ rights. The Trian­gle fire ignited a collective demand for change, leav­ing an indelible mark on the labour movement and shaping modern workplace standards.

