Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Peace in South Asia to remain elusive till just resolution of Kashmir: Jilani

Peace in South Asia to remain elusive till just resolution of Kashmir: Jilani
Web Desk
6:39 PM | January 31, 2024
National

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday said that peace in South Asia would remain elusive till the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said this after inaugurating a picture exhibition in Brussels to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, during his official visit, said a press release received here.

Held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, the exhibition depicted the plight of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his address, the foreign minister said that the brave sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir had valiantly resisted all Indian attempts of coercion and control.

“Today, we pay homage to the martyrs for the Kashmir Cause and victims of the Indian brutalities. India has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people and their sacrifices will be remembered in history,” he remarked.

Toshakhana reference – fastest trial in history

He said the international community must urge India to stop the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse the unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019; and implement the UN Security Council Resolutions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706688515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024