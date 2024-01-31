Wednesday, January 31, 2024
PIC maintains ISO certified hospital for 2024

January 31, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Pakistan’s first International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) QMS (Quality Management System) on Tuesday certified the public sector hospital Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and proved the ever best international standard hospital to get its successful Surveillance Audit for this year 2024.

According to the spokesperson Riffat Anjum, the PIC went through the ISO 9001:2015 Surveillance Audit. During the audit, PIC was found to have documented, implemented, and maintained its Quality Management System in compliance with the requirements of ISO 9001:2015.

