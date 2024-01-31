Wednesday, January 31, 2024
PITB module four launched for 130,000 primary teachers

Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2024
LAHORE  -  The English as a Subject for Teachers and Educa­tors (EaSTE) project, a collaborative initiative of the British Council, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educa­tional Development (QAED), and Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board (PITB) unveiled its module 4 (writing skills) for more than 130,000 Primary School Teachers (PSTs). The launch ceremony, held at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational De­velopment, was graced by the presence of QAED Director General (DG) Muhammad Tajammal Ab­bas Rana, Additional Director General (ADG) Naila Tayyab and Naeem Aslam, and PITB Director Sha­hid Akram Khan, among other esteemed officials. Building on the success of EaSTE Module 1 (Oral Communication), EaSTE Module 2 (Reading & Critical Thinking Skills), and EaSTE Module 3 (Lan­guage Focus), the introduction of EaSTE Module 4 marks another milestone in the project. All course modules are seamlessly configured on a PITB-de­veloped Training Management System (TMS).

Our Staff Reporter

