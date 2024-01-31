PML-N to form govt at centre, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD - Former Interior Minister/Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Pun­jab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said the PML-N would form government at center and pro­vincial level with heavy public man­date. Addressing a corner meeting during his election campaign in his constituency NA-100 (Faisalabad-VI) in Chak No.81-JB Panduri here, he said the PML-N was a pro-people party which always strived hard to save Pakistan from crises.

He said that Pakistan was making speedy progress during 2017 when under a calculated move, the PML-N government was ousted and an incompetent man was clamped on the nation. This man (PTI founder) divided the nation and promoted the culture of hate and hatred in ad­dition to implicating his political op­ponents in false and fabricated cas­es. “A similar bogus case of heroin was also registered against me but it was never proved,” he added. He said that due to ill-conceived poli­cies of PTI government, the country plunged into deep economic crisis which resulted in uncontrolled in­flation in the country and made the life of common man very miserable.

He said that the people should once again pose confidence in the leadership of PML-N and it would surely drag Pak­istan out of prevailing crises as it saved the country from unprecedented load shedding and terrorism during 2013. He said that at present the country was experiencing multifaceted problems but price hike was the major issue to­day. However, it was not a problem big­ger than the terrorism, he added.

He said the PML-N government under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif overcame the menace of terror­ism which was rampant in the coun­try during 2013. The PML-N would also resolve the problem of price hike on top priority basis after winning the General Election 2024, he added.

He asked the people to come out of their houses on 8th February and support the PML-N so that it could form its federal and provincial gov­ernments with thumping majority. He also asked the area people to vote for him during the general election and assured them to redress their genuine problems on top priority basis.