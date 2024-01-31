PML-Q candidate withdraws in Yousuf Gilani’s favour

MULTAN - Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) candidate for NA 148 Aneela Iftikhar announced to with­draw her candidature in sup­port of ex prime minister and PPP central leader Syed You­suf Raza Gilani here Tuesday. She also announced to extend every possible political sup­port to Gilani. While talking to workers, she stated that PPP always gave due impor­tance to women. She added that PPP was a true democrat­ic party and hoped that Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani would per­form important role in de­velopment of Multan. Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani thanked Aneela Iftikhar and stated that PPP always worked for welfare of women. In another political meeting, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that masses could compare services ren­dered by PPP and other polit­ical parties. PPP always gave respect to politics of service. PPP’s politics orbits around ideology to serve the people, he claimed. On this occasion, scores of PPP workers includ­ing Malik Saeed Akhtar, Sal­eem ur Rehman Mayo, Ch Mu­hammad Yaseen and many others were also present.