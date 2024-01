ISLAMABAD - Pneu­monia continued to claim­ing lives on Tuesday as 14 more children have died of the disease during past 24 hours in the Punjab. Accord­ing to the Punjab Health De­partment, a total of 872 new pneumonia cases have been reported across the prov­ince in the last 24 hours, with Lahore confirming pneumonia in 202 new pa­tients, private news chan­nels reported.