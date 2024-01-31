Politics of vengeance, a routine practice in Pakistan, once again received legal validation, leaving a stain on the country’s political image. No matter if you like or dislike, support or oppose; wrong stands wrong at any cost. The episode premiered yesterday in which the symbol of the ‘bat’ was snatched from PTI, was aggrieving. Such a shock to a political party merely 25 days before elections is a setback, weakening, all in all, the democracy. It’s an inalienable right of every person or political party to contest elections without any impediment. Producing such hurdles makes the elections seriously rigged even before their conduct, and that raises eyebrows throughout the world, thus upsetting the already stricken politics of Pakistan. This needs to be stopped; a complete check on vengeful politics remains the only way out and way forward for political stability. To recapitulate, whatever unfolded yesterday in the Supreme Court was nothing but a political melodrama, which is condemned.
ALI MUHAMMAD KHAN,
Sukkur.