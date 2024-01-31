Politics of vengeance, a rou­tine practice in Pakistan, once again received legal validation, leaving a stain on the country’s political image. No matter if you like or dislike, support or oppose; wrong stands wrong at any cost. The episode premiered yesterday in which the symbol of the ‘bat’ was snatched from PTI, was ag­grieving. Such a shock to a polit­ical party merely 25 days before elections is a setback, weakening, all in all, the democracy. It’s an inalienable right of every person or political party to contest elec­tions without any impediment. Producing such hurdles makes the elections seriously rigged even before their conduct, and that raises eyebrows throughout the world, thus upsetting the al­ready stricken politics of Paki­stan. This needs to be stopped; a complete check on vengeful poli­tics remains the only way out and way forward for political stabili­ty. To recapitulate, whatever un­folded yesterday in the Supreme Court was nothing but a political melodrama, which is condemned.

ALI MUHAMMAD KHAN,

Sukkur.