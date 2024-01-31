Political parties blow horn for general elections 2024

PESHAWAR - As only eight days left in general election, the leaders of all mainstream political parties blow whistle by addressing mammoth public rallies informing voters about their elections’ manifestos whose fate would be decided by over 128.5 million voters on February 8, 2024.

Despite cold weather conditions, the political heavyweights of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema Islam (F), Jumaat e Islami, Awami National Party, Mutahida Qumi Movement Pakistan, Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf, Balochistan National Party and Qumi Watan Party are among 175 political parties and independents have expedited elections campaign in all provinces of the country.

Griped by election fever, Pakistan’s all four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan’s have witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm of voters of all age-groups being addressed by PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI leader Gohar Khan, JUI-F Central Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jumaat e Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq, MQM Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP KP President Aimal Wali Khan, BNP’s Akhtar Mangal whose fate are in the hands of 128.5 million voters including over 69.2 million male and 59.3 million female, showcasing a strong and active participation of registered electorates in the electoral process.

As many as 1.083 million voters with 568,406 male and 514,623 female in Islamabad, 73.278 million voters includes 39.122 million male and 34.085 million female in Punjab, 26.994 million voters, with 14.4612 million male and 12.382 million female in Sindh, 21.928 million with 11.944 million male voters and 99,83,722 female voters in KP and 5.371 million registered voters including 2.355 million male and 3.16 million female voters in Balochistan would exercise their right of franchise on February 8, 2024.

Like previous general elections, the politically fertile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has again attracted over 25 heavyweights of various political and religious parties contesting election 2024 in the province. Besides other stalwarts, the PML-N Quaid, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shahzada Ghustasip Khan are flexing muscle from NA- 15 Mansehra and PML-N KP President Engr Amir Muqam is trying luck on two National Assembly seats in Swat and Shangla districts while Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan where he will face Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

PTI Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak is eying on NA-33 Nowshera-1, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan of PTI on NA-10 Buner, PTI central general secretary Umar Ayub Khan on NA-18 Haripur, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaisar Khan on NA-19 Swabi, and Sher Afzal Marwat on NA- 41 Lakki Marwat.

Similarly, ANP’s central senior vice president and former Chief Minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti is flexing muscle on NA-22 Mardan, ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on PK-89 Nowshera, senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour on NA- 32 Peshawar and ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on NA- 25 Charsadda.

PPP Provincial President Najmuddin Khan is contesting election on NA-5 Upper Dir, Anwar Saifullah Khan on NA-43 Tank, and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) central amir and former senator Sirajul Haq is trying luck in his native town Dir, while the provincial amir of the party, Prof Ibrahim Khan in PK-102 Bannu, and former senior provincial minister Inayatullah Khan for PK-13, Upper Dir.

On NA-33 Nowshera-1, tough electoral battle is expected among Pervez Khattak, Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Secretary and former member provincial assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan, Awami National Party’s Khan Pervez, Barrister Sarwar of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Ijazul Haq of Jamiat Ulema Islam- F.

A unique phenomenon of 2024 general election is the participation of all family members of PTIP Chief, Pervez Khattak including his son-in-law Dr Imran Khattak and his three sons who are contesting election on all the national and provincial assemblies’ seats in Nowshera.

Pervez Khattak is trying luck on PK-87 and PK-88 while his sonin- law and former MNA Dr Imran Khattak on NA-34 and PK-89 respectively. Khattak’s sons Ibrahim Khattak and Ismail Khattak are flexing muscles on PK-85 and PK-86 and former KP information minister and Awami National Party leader, Mian Iftikhar Hussain on PK-89.

Major Gen (Retd) Saad Khattak of Aam Admi Party, Mian Babar Shah of ANP, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, Haji Akbar, Daud Khattak of PTI, Shaiq Amin of Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Hamza Pervez of PMLN, Alhaj Pervez Khan of JUI-F, Idrees Khattak of PPP and others are contesting election on NA-34 Nowshera- II.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) central chairman and former Federal Minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao is contesting election on NA- 24 Charsadda, and his son Sikandar Khan Sherpao who had been elected to the provincial assembly thrice but lost to a PTI candidate in 2018 polls — is contesting for KP assembly from Charsadda.

Dr Saveera Parkah, who is representing Hindu community, is flexing muscles on PK-25 Buner district. Her father Om Parkash is associated with PPP for the last three decades whose daughter can surprise many.

Dr A H Hilali, former chairperson, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP that young and female voters besides Punjab population would play crucial role in election 2024. “The 2024 election is unique in Pakistan’s electoral history as over 45pc of the voters have aged between 18-35 ie 57,095,197 and about 22 million new voters were added to electoral rolls since last general election which is 18 percent of the electorates,” he added.

Engineer Amir Muqam, PML-N KP President said controlling inflation, price hike and revival of economy would be top priority of his party if voted to power. He said that 10 years long sense of deprivation of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be removed and all halted projects of gas and communications would be restarted in the province.

Najumddin Khan, PPP KP President said that three million houses would be constructed for poor communities besides labourer cards would be issued. He said BISP assistance would be increased and skills enhancement programs would be launched for enabling the youth to explore employment opportunities at home and abroad.