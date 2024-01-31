Poverty, inflation to be eradicated, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Isthaqam-E-Pakistan Party (IPP) and the candidate from NA117 and PP149, Lahore and PP209 from Khanewal, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that “Kashkol” will not only be broken but also be buried forever. He added that inflation and poverty are the basic issues of the country and to eradicate them from the roots we have to take concrete steps so that financial institutions do not impose heavy conditions in lieu of debts. Addressing the election meetings in Khokhar Village and other areas in his constituency, Abdul Aleem Khan said that I am contesting elections to provide 300 units of free electricity to the com­mon man, petrol at half price to motor­cyclists and 50,000 rupees minimum monthly salary. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the eyes of the poor are tired of bear­ing the burden of tears of poverty and we will wipe those tears and embrace their eyes with golden dreams of prosperity. He further said that he will stand firm to keep his promises and fulfill the promis­es made to the masses at all costs. Abdul Aleem Khan hailed the announcement of support by Jawad Khalid Gujjar, the ticket candidate of Tehreek-e-Insaf from PP-145 of NA-117.Former Nazims of PTI and Town President from NA-117 announced their full support to Abdul Aleem Khan after meeting him, while the officials of various PTI factions and representatives from union councils have also expressed their support for him and joined the election campaign as well. According to details, a well-known political personal­ity and former Nazim Sohail Mahmood Malik has joined the election camp of Abdul Aleem Khan from Ravi Road in Lahore, while Mubashir Lal, the former President of PTI Ravi Town, has joined IPP. Apart from this, former councilors of various union councils also called on the candidate of NA 117. Abdul Aleem Khan and announced their participa­tion in the election campaign of IPP and Muslim League-N. Former Nazims Malik Idris, Ijaz Shah, Malik Tariq, Danish Ma­lik and Malik Ashiq and others who had a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan, assured their full support and vote and said that on February 8 they will mark the history of success by stamping the Eagle and Lion. In addition, a delegation of former councilors and local government repre­sentatives headed by Malik Miraj from UC 5 also announced their support and participation in the election campaign after meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan. Students Federation and other represen­tatives of different communities from the said constituency also named their polit­ical affiliations after meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan.