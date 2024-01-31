PPP candidates booked on murder charge after clash with MQM-P

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet-Pakistan (MQM-P) has lodged a first informa­tion report (FIR) against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates for the General Elections 2024 and others on charges of ‘killing’ its worker during the clash in Karachi’s Nazimibad area. As per reports, the MQM-P filed an ap­plication with Gulbahar police station under murder and terrorism-related clauses of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The PPP’s candidates from NA-249 Rao Abdul Waheed, PS-124 Arif Qureshi, and six others have been nominated while 25 to 30 unidentified persons were also booked in the FIR.

Earlier on Sunday, a 40-year-old Faraz said to be an MQM-P activist was killed in a clash with the PPP sup­porters in the Nazimabad area. After the incident, the MQM-P blamed the PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain for ‘incit­ing’ their workers for violence. On the other hand, the PPP said it had noth­ing to with the killing and that the MQM-P is resorted to ‘terrorism’.