PPP committed to uphold sanctity of Prophethood: Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said yesterday that it was committed to finality of Prophethood law. Speaking at a news conference here along with Sar­dar Yaqoob, Bukhari reiterated the PPP’s consistent commitment to legislation that upholds the sanctity of Prophethood, emphasizing the party’s dedication to safeguarding Pakistan’s Islamic values. He said religious scholars have joined the PPP’s ranks, as emphasized by Peer Mahmood Ahmad Abbasi, who, recognizing the political landscape, urged people to support the PPP in the upcoming elections.

Bukhari said Peer Abbasi’s endorsement comes due to PPP’s legislative achievements, including the enactment of the finality of Prophethood law and the issuance of identity cards to labourers. He said across the country, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are actively engaging in speeches at various gatherings, capturing the atten­tion of the public. Bukhari said the PPP has proven itself as a party deeply rooted in religious values while actively engaging in substantive debates on economic matters, setting the stage for a dynamic political landscape in the run-up to the elections.