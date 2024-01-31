Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP committed to uphold sanctity of Prophethood: Nayyar Bukhari

Urged people to support the PPP in upcoming elections

PPP committed to uphold sanctity of Prophethood: Nayyar Bukhari
OUR STAFF REPORT
January 31, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said yesterday that it was committed to finality of Prophethood law. Speaking at a news conference here along with Sar­dar Yaqoob, Bukhari reiterated the PPP’s consistent commitment to legislation that upholds the sanctity of Prophethood, emphasizing the party’s dedication to safeguarding Pakistan’s Islamic values. He said religious scholars have joined the PPP’s ranks, as emphasized by Peer Mahmood Ahmad Abbasi, who, recognizing the political landscape, urged people to support the PPP in the upcoming elections.

Bukhari said Peer Abbasi’s endorsement comes due to PPP’s legislative achievements, including the enactment of the finality of Prophethood law and the issuance of identity cards to labourers. He said across the country, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are actively engaging in speeches at various gatherings, capturing the atten­tion of the public. Bukhari said the PPP has proven itself as a party deeply rooted in religious values while actively engaging in substantive debates on economic matters, setting the stage for a dynamic political landscape in the run-up to the elections.

Light rain in Lahore turns weather cold

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024