PPP to form govt with support of winning independent candidates, says Senator Nisar

LARKANA - People’s Party Sindh President and Senator Nisar Kharo has said that his party could form the gov­ernment with the support of winning independent candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Constitutionally this process is not a matter of horse-trading or floor-crossing, he expressed these views last day while speaking at the resi­dence of Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio. Getting the support of independent candidate Niaz Chan­dio, he said the PPP could win the elections with the help of the people. On this occasion, indepen­dent candidates for PS 15 Mirokhan, Niaz Chan­dio, Leila Khawar and Kamran Ghawar expressed their support in favor of provincial president Nisar Kharo. He said that independent candi­dates of PTI can join political parties other than PTI after getting success as independent candi­dates in the general elections but they cannot go back to PTI. He said that the clause of floor crossing applies to those who change their loyal­ties after being elected on the ticket of any politi­cal party. He said that if an independent candi­date voluntarily supports a political party in the government after winning, this process will not amount to horse-trading. Nisar Kharo said that there are concerns about the EMS system. He hoped that the Election Commission will make all out arrangements to hold the next elections in a transparent manner. Nisar Kharo said that if PTI is out of the election with the bat symbol, Imran Khan himself is responsible for it.