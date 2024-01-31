Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office

LAHORE - Provincial Election Commissioner Pun­jab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan paid a visit to the DC Office on Tuesday to evaluate preparations for the upcoming gen­eral election. He specifically reviewed the election monitoring cell, ballot collection, and the record rooms. The visiting delegation included Regional Election Commissioner Majid Dogar, District Election Commissioner Ab­dul Wadood. Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rafia Haider provided a detailed briefing on election arrangements. Addition­al Deputy Commissioner Finance, Omar Maqbool, apprised the Provin­cial Election Commissioner of the control room operations. DC Rafia Haider highlighted that Lahore has 14 National Assembly and 30 Provin­cial Assembly constituencies, with a total of 4,403 polling stations serv­ing the city’s 44 constituencies. She noted that among them, 3,540 poll­ing stations in Lahore are deemed sensitive, while 813 are classified as highly sensitive. The Provincial Elec­tion Commissioner commended the DC Lahore for the comprehensive arrangements. He acknowledged the Lahore administration’s develop­ment of a security plan and a com­prehensive camera installation plan for peace and security. Expressing satisfaction, the Provincial Election Commissioner stated that the elec­tion preparations have reached their final stages, appreciating the diligent work of the DC’s team.