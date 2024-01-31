PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 931 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 931.98 points, a negative change of 1.48 per­cent, closing at 61,841.74 points against 62,773.72 points the previous trading day. A total of 436,120,659 shares valuingRs 15.286 billion were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 317,577,239 shares valuing Rs10.693 billion the last day. Some 346 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 76 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained loss­es, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged. The three top-trading compa­nies were K-Electric Limited with 52,895,427 shares at Rs4.65 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 29,219,100 shares at Rs1.23 per share and Hascol Petrol with 24,692,000 shares at Rs7.91 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs400.00 per share price, closing at Rs9,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,760.00. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,687.50 per share clos­ing at Rs20,812.50, followed by Colgate-Palmolive (Paki­stan) Limited with Rs109.27 decline to close at Rs1,444.33.