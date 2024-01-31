PTA to extend all-out support for promoting ICT sector: Chairman

ISLAMABAD - Maj Gen (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), said that PTA is taking many collaborative efforts to promote ease of doing business and attract foreign investment.

These collaborations would help address industry chal­lenges and facilitate more favourable business environ­ment. PTA would support the business community in pro­moting ICT sector. This was said by PTA Chairman Maj Gen (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by Pres­ident Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

The PTA chairman said that Pakistan’s telecommunications and digital technology sectors are undergoing transformative changes, driven by develop­ment of comprehensive regula­tory frameworks. He said that PTA is working to provide cus­tomers with affordable and high quality services and ensure rea­sonable returns to investors.

He said that the mobile phone sector has achieved a remark­able growth of 29 percent dur­ing the last 5 years due to which mobile services are available to 90 percent of the country’s population while the broad­band subscribers have soared to over 130 million. He assured that PTA would continue to fo­cus on improving coverage, ac­cess and quality of services to promote ease of doing business and attract more investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Presi­dent, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that in this competitive business environment, availability of af­fordable telecommunication services and digital technology is very important for businesses and PTA should focus on this to promote ease of doing business. He said that suspension of mo­bile broadband services badly affects the digital transactions of businesses and causes them significant losses and stressed that the PTA should address this issue to save businesses from losses. He said that better cyber-security is important for the protection of critical data of businesses from attacks and emphasised that PTA should take measures to this effect. He said that Pakistan needs to pro­mote indigenous manufactur­ing of mobile phones and their parts and said that PTA should bring further reforms in the regulatory framework to attract foreign investment in local pro­duction of mobile phones. He said that PTA should play a role for some good broadband pack­ages for students and SMEs. He assured that ICCI would cooper­ate with PTA in efforts to make Pakistan an IT hub to promote digital economy and exports.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secre­tary General UBG Pakistan stressed for enhanced broad­band accessibility, especially in rural and far-flung areas to create business opportunities and improve the economy. Ameer Hamza, Saif ur Rehm­an Khan and others were also present on the occasion.