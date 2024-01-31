PTI-affiliated candidate Rehan Zeb Khan gunned down in Bajaur

An independent candidate for NA-8 and PK-22 fell victim to a fatal shooting in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Rasheed Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khar police station, disclosed that PTI-affiliated candidate Rehan Zeb Khan was busy electioneering in the locality when assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

Despite swift efforts to rush Rehan to the District Headquarters Hospital, he succumbed to the injuries. Additionally, four other individuals suffered injuries during the incident, as confirmed by the SHO.

Bajaur District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar expressed suspicion that the incident was a "targeted killing" and revealed ongoing efforts by law-enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough search operation in the vicinity.

On the other hand, the PTI denounced the assassination of Rehan, who was endorsed by the party as a candidate for a National Assembly seat. The PTI condemned what it labelled "terrorist attacks" aimed at its candidates and public gatherings, asserting that such actions cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process.