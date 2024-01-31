PTI founder, Bushra Bibi awarded 14 years imprisonment in Toshakhana case

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on December 19, last year, filed a reference against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi about the Toshakhana case.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

PTI founder was not produced before the court, while the former first lady Bushra Bibi also skipped today’s appearance.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.

It also comes just a day after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced Imran and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison for the breach of state secrets.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict in cipher case soon after recording the statements of the two accused under Section 342 during the hearing on Tuesday.