PTI to challenge Toshakhana verdict in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced to challenge verdict against the party’s founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

Barrister Ali Zafar, the PTI founder’s lawyer, claimed the accountability court announced the verdict in a ‘hurry’ after knowing that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was moving to the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case.

PTI lawyers were not allowed cross-examination in the Toshakhana case, he alleged.

The founder of PTI’s lawyer said he will move to Islamabad High Court for suspension of the verdict in the Toshakhana case and will also apply for a copy of the NAB court’s verdict.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court on Wednesday in Toshakhana case.

The legal troubles for the PTI founder intensify, as the court not only imposed a rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. Additionally, the couple was fined Rs1.573 billion as part of the judgment.

The Toshakhana case became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last year.