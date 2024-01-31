Rains, snowfall in parts of country add chill to weather

Rain in the federal capital Islamabad and Rawalpindi added severity to the prevailing weather conditions.

Moreover, several areas of Lahore experienced light rain which improved the foggy conditions. Areas which received light rain on Wednesday morning were Garhi Shahu, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Baghbanpura, Mughalpura, Gowalmandi, railway station, Lorry Adda, Faisal Town and Johar Town.

The Meteorological Department said westerly wave was affecting the country and would persist till Feb 4. The provincial capital will have intermittent rains till Feb 4 and temperature is likely to remain in 12-14 degrees celsius.

On the third consecutive day on Wednesday, Galyat continued experiencing rain and snowfall. Upper peaks of Galyat have received 9 inches snowfall and minimum temperature was recorded as -4 and maximum temperature was 1.

In Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, mountains of Shogran, Sri Paya and Makra were blanketed with snow. Four feet snowfall was recorded in Naran, Saiful Maluk and Lulusar lakes.

The Met department said rains and snowfall would continue on mountains in the next few days.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said rains, snowfall and landsliding could block roads. The PDMA also advised the tourists to be careful during rains and snowfall season.

The Met Office said rain and snowfall over mountains was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Kashmir during the next 12 hours.

Fog is likely to prevail at few places in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

Temperatures on Wednesday

Islamabad had 10 degrees celsius, Lahore 11, Karachi 21, Peshawar 8, Quetta 5, Gilgit and Murree 1 and Muzaffarabad 7 degrees celsuis.