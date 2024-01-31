Re-printing of ballot papers will be started after completion of regular printing: ECP

The re-printing of ballot papers in constituencies, where it becomes necessary, will be started after the completion of regular printing of ballot papers in the country.

This was decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan at an emergency meeting held in Islamabad today on the subject matter.

The commission further expressed that re-printing of ballot papers depends on the availability of special security paper and time as well as capacity of the printing presses. It was said that the commission would have no option except to postpone the election in such constituencies if special security paper is not available in required quantity.

The meeting also noted that availability of special security paper and timely reprinting of ballot papers in some constituencies have become a big challenge.

The meeting was informed that currently three times more special security paper is needed for the upcoming general election as compared to previous elections held in 2018.