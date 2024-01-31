Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Re-printing of ballot papers will be started after completion of regular printing: ECP

Re-printing of ballot papers will be started after completion of regular printing: ECP
Web Desk
6:37 PM | January 31, 2024
National

The re-printing of ballot papers in constituencies, where it becomes necessary, will be started after the completion of regular printing of ballot papers in the country.

This was decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan at an emergency meeting held in Islamabad today on the subject matter.

The commission further expressed that re-printing of ballot papers depends on the availability of special security paper and time as well as capacity of the printing presses. It was said that the commission would have no option except to postpone the election in such constituencies if special security paper is not available in required quantity.

The meeting also noted that availability of special security paper and timely reprinting of ballot papers in some constituencies have become a big challenge.

The meeting was informed that currently three times more special security paper is needed for the upcoming general election as compared to previous elections held in 2018.

Toshakhana reference – fastest trial in history

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1706688515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024