Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD - The newly posted Regional Direc­tor of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad region Syed Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumed the charge of his of­fice here on Tuesday. An offi­cial of the SBCA informed that the employees of Hyderabad region welcomed Kazmi who assured them of his complete coordination to establish a better working atmosphere. Kazmi asked the officials to ensure that no illegal con­struction took place in the dis­trict and that the people were facilitated in the processes of approving maps for the con­struction of their residential or commercial structures.