Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

APP
January 31, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The newly posted Regional Direc­tor of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad region Syed Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumed the charge of his of­fice here on Tuesday. An offi­cial of the SBCA informed that the employees of Hyderabad region welcomed Kazmi who assured them of his complete coordination to establish a better working atmosphere. Kazmi asked the officials to ensure that no illegal con­struction took place in the dis­trict and that the people were facilitated in the processes of approving maps for the con­struction of their residential or commercial structures.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024