Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with THF

QUETTA - Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) with The Hunar Foundation (THF) in Quetta sig­naling the start of RDMCs first CSR initiative in vocational training and capacity building for local youth in Chagai, its district of operation. The RDMC operates in Pakistan under a Joint Venture agreement with the provincial Government of Balochistan and the federal Gov­ernment of Pakistan.

According to press release is­sued here, The Hunar Founda­tion is a non-profit organization established in 2008 to empower and enable the marginalized youth of Pakistan with vocation­al and technical skills.

The THF’s objective is to act as a facilitator in the field of education for catalytic action to increase the number of talented young persons engaged in pro­ductive work, consequently alle­viating poverty and making them contributing members of society. This partnership between RDMC and THF intends to pave the way for a vocational training and ca­pacity-building project that will facilitate income generation and enterprise amongst local youth. It is a social investment project that promises sustainable devel­opment and seeks to build a har­monious partnership amongst the communities in and around the project area.

The Hunar Foundation pro­vides semi-educated and skilled young adults with qual­ity vocational training that meets the expectations of the market, leading to employment or small business creation – and eventually economic free­dom and empowerment.