Revenue department officials important in general election :DC

HYDERABAD   -   Deputy Commissioner/District Re­turning Officer SBA Zahid Hussain Rind said that the role of officials and staff of the new Department is important in the general elections 2024 and for that purpose, they should start preparing duties in a bet­ter style. DC was addressing a meeting of officials and staff of the Revenue De­partment at the Committee Room, which was attended by all tehsil Assistant Com­missioners, Mukhtaiyarkar and Patwaris. DC directed patwaries to ensure the provision and supplies of facilities at polling stations, transportation of elec­tion material, provision of transport for election staff, electricity and others at the polling stations. Assistant Commissioners were in­structed to watch facilities at polling stations in their domain and all required facilities availability shall be ensured before the start of the election process. DC also directed for arrange­ments of mobile and land­line numbers for immediate coordination purposes with the District Control Room for instructions. 

