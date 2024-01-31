SCCI, PHDEC join hands for uplift of horticulture sector

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) agreed on a collaborative effort to boost the horticulture sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In a detailed meeting between SCCI President Fuad Ishaq and PHDEC Manager Raheel Abbas, both parties committed to working jointly. The focus includes developing the horticulture sector, enhancing stakeholder capacity, launching coaching programs, and exploring joint ventures to efficiently tap the sector’s potential.

Ishaq emphasized the ample opportunities for promoting the horticulture sector in KP, urging proactive steps for its development.

Having served as the PHDEC chairman from 2015 to 2022, he pledged that SCCI and PHDEC would collaborate for the sector’s future development. PHDEC Manager Raheel Abbas informed Ishaq about an upcoming webinar, scheduled for next Thursday, with the participation of SCCI and relevant stakeholders.

The webinar, arranged under the efforts of CEO PHDEC Athar Hussain, aims to highlight horticulture potential and promote joint initiatives for the sector’s development in KP.

Abbas expressed satisfaction with the initiatives of the Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hoped the Feb 1st webinar would efficiently tap horticulture potentials, contributing to the sector’s development in the province. Ishaq appreciated PHDEC’s efforts and pledged support for the sector’s development and promotion in KP.