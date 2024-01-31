SECP permits live testing of 9 innovative business models

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has permitted live testing of their innovative business model to nine applicants of Regulatory Sandbox. The ap­plication has successfully completed its in­cubation period. The selected entities have been employing blockchain, AI, and other technology-based solutions for gold and real estate fractionalisation, algorithmic trad­ing, one-window SME lending, education fi­nance, and crowd-funding. The entities will offer financial services to a limited customer base over the next few months.

In September 2023, the SECP permitted ten applicants to enter the incubation phase of the RSB to test their distinct business models. These included including M/s FIN­CLUDE Systems Pvt Ltd, M/s LOOP Financial Services Ltd, M/s AKRU Pak Pvt Ltd, M/s CG Global Pvt Ltd, M/s Xstate Technologies Pvt Ltd, M/s Diamond Technologies (SMC Pvt) Ltd, M/s Quantree Pvt Ltd, M/s Reals, M/s Al-Hilal Securities Advisors Pvt Ltd, and M/s ibox 7 Pvt Ltd. Out of the eleven business models, nine have successfully completed the incubation phase and begun testing. Two business models, namely ‘ibanc360’ of ibox 7 Ltd and ‘Robo-Advisory - Multi-Manager Investment Plans’ of Al-Hilal Securities Advi­sors Pvt Ltd could not transition successfully from the incubation phase to the live testing phase. However, Al-Hilal Securities Advisors Pvt Ltd is continuing to test its gold fraction­alisation model in the incubation phase.

The SECP’s Regulatory Sandbox, a plat­form for fostering technological innovation in financial services, has been in operation for four years. Over 130 FinTech compa­nies have applied for testing, with 31 busi­ness models approved. The SECP has tran­sitioned from a cohort-based approach to an “always open” one, allowing applicants to test their innovative business models anytime throughout the year. The testing of technology-driven solutions through the Regulatory Sandbox can catalyse financial and technological innovation, thereby ex­panding the spectrum of financial products. This aligns with the SECP’s vision of pro­moting financial inclusion and fostering the growth of FinTech and related sectors with­in its regulatory purview.